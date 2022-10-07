Wodonga Brass will display its award-winning form at a public concert in its home city on Saturday, October 8.
The brass band, which won the Open D grade Victorian championship in August, will be joined by the Good Gravy Barbershop Quartet at Galvin Hall, Wodonga Senior Secondary College.
Since claiming the state title, Wodonga Brass under musical director Fenella O'Sullivan has performed successfully at the 66th Latrobe Valley Eisteddfod in Traralgon.
The Border group won the D Grade Brass Band section ahead of Mornington Youth and Citizens Brass Band and Sale City Band and also placed second behind Whitehorse Brass in the higher C Grade category.
Saturday's concert begins at 7.30pm, with more information and ticket sales available via the Wodonga Brass website and Facebook page.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.