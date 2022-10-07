The Border Mail
D Grade state champions Wodonga Brass to hold concert, Saturday, October 8

Updated October 7 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
Wodonga Brass members celebrate after their success at the Latrobe Valley Eisteddfod in September. Facebook picture

Wodonga Brass will display its award-winning form at a public concert in its home city on Saturday, October 8.

