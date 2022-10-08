Lavington home invasion accused remains locked up after arrest

A second man charged over an alleged home invasion in which a police vehicle was rammed will return to court next month.
Jackson Lee Kennedy, 22, has been charged with aggravated break-and-enter and commit indictable offence, being carried in a stolen car, and other offences, over the September 26 incident.
Keith King is accused of ramming a police vehicle following the Prune Street home invasion in Lavington and hitting another vehicle.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The vehicle allegedly used by the pair was found burning in North Albury a short time later, with King arrested at the scene.
Kennedy had been wanted until his arrest this week at a home in Monkhouse Place, North Albury.
His matter was heard in Albury Local Court, where no application for bail was made.
His case, which includes a strictly indictable charge which will have to be heard in the higher court, will return on November 29.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.