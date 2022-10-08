The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga couple back in custody as police investigate two more break-ins

By Wodonga Court
October 8 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tehya Jade Hanley

Two people awaiting sentence for a string of burglaries have been locked up again after allegedly committing a further two school break-ins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.