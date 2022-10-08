Wodonga couple back in custody as police investigate two more break-ins

Two people awaiting sentence for a string of burglaries have been locked up again after allegedly committing a further two school break-ins.
They were arrested on September 12 and bailed two days later so they could undertake a support program.
Green and Hanley had been stealing to fuel their drug habits.
The Wodonga Raiders club rooms, Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre, Wodonga Middle Years Felltimber Campus, Wodonga Senior Secondary College and the Wodonga Flexible Learning Centre were all targeted in the first spate of offending.
The pair live in close proximity to the burglary sites, with various stolen items found at their home.
Green and Hanley were again arrested and charged this week after allegedly committing a further two school burglaries.
Both remain in custody and will return to court at a later date.
