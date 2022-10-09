Crook to foot damage bill after smashing cars, caravan, bins in Wodonga

A man who smashed cars and wheelie bins during a damage spree in Wodonga has been ordered to pay compensation to the victims.
Harley Brown, 27, was ordered by magistrate Peter Mithen to split the bill for the incidents with a co-accused.
The exact figure wasn't revealed in the Wodonga Magistrates Court when the matter was listed on Friday.
But the same venue last month heard the total bill for the 12 cars, a caravan and Wodonga Council bins that were smashed was about $28,500.
Brown and his friends had driven around Wodonga between October 7 and 11 last year.
Brown was behind the wheel with others in the car.
The bins were held out of the side of vehicles and driven at speed into the cars and caravan.
"It's your everyday battler just trying to make things work," she said.
Brown and his partner, who have three kids, both work low income jobs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The court heard Brown worked night shifts at a petrol station and made about $800 a week.
"He's not going to be in a position where he can come to court and pay," Ms Wilson said.
Concerns were raised about a lack of quotes and documentation about the damage during the earlier court appearance.
Those detailed quotes were supplied to the court when the matter returned on Friday.
Magistrate Peter Mithen ordered the money be repaid, including to Wodonga Council for the damaged bins.
"I don't believe it's appropriate the ratepayers of Wodonga foot the bill for his actions," he said.
"I appreciate this is a lot of money, and he has to take responsibility for it."
Brown did not appear in court to contest the restitution application and did not have a lawyer act on his behalf.
A co-accused will return to court on December 13.
Brown remains on a good behaviour bond for the criminal damage for two years.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.