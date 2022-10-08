Banned rider attends Wodonga station with drugs in system, false plates

A banned motorcyclist has been caught riding to the Wodonga Police Station with drugs in his system and false plates on his bike.
The 29-year-old man, who is known to police, attended the station about 11am on Saturday.
Police were making inquiries and the man walked in wearing a motorbike helmet.
Officers were aware the Wodonga man was a disqualified driver, and spotted him get onto the motorbike.
A drug test was conducted and showed a positive result to methamphetamine.
The bike was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1115.
Senior Constable Adam Presutti said further drug test results would be sought, which could lead to a drug-driving charge.
The man will receive a summons to attend Wodonga court.
"The oral fluid sample will go to a lab and if it comes back positive, he will be charged with driving under the influence of a drug," he said.
"He will receive a summons to go to court."
