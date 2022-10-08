The Border Mail
Banned rider attends Wodonga station with drugs in system, false plates

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 8 2022 - 3:07am, first published 2:41am
Police spoke to the banned rider after he got onto his unregistered bike after walking from the Wodonga Police Station. He returned a positive test to methamphetamine.

A banned motorcyclist has been caught riding to the Wodonga Police Station with drugs in his system and false plates on his bike.

