Art deco Albury home sells for $2.22 million amid fierce bidding

A central Albury home has sold at auction for more than $2 million amid fierce bidding for the art deco home.
A successful bid of $2.22 million was made for 605 Griffith Street on Saturday afternoon.
A crowd of about 100 people watched as multiple people put in bids for the five-bedroom house.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The home is situated on a 1237 square metre block, with the sellers looking to downsize and move from Albury.
Agent Lachlan Hutchins said it was rare for properties on Griffith Street to be put up for sale.
"It was a good result for the owner there," he said.
"It's not surprising it got to that level, given the land size and because Griffith Street is pretty exclusive.
"There hasn't been a house sold there for some time."
While the result did not break the area's record, with a home on Small Street selling for $2.65 million in June, it was one of the highest recent results.
"There was a pretty big crowd there," Mr Hutchins said.
"Pretty much all the registered bidders were local, except I think for one.
"It's really hard to find a block of that size in central Albury.
"It's pretty rare."
The home is a short distance from Dean Street and features high ceilings, two bathrooms, study zones and established gardens.
In other auction results, a home on Grandview Terrace in East Albury sold for $985,000 after an opening bid of $810,000.
Four people made bids ranging from $20,000 to $1,000, with the final bid of $3000 securing the property.
The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on a 1080 square metre block and looks over Easternview Estate and mountains.
A home on Tarakan Street in Wodonga also sold for $522,500 following negotiations after an auction which received bids from two people.
That figure was towards the high end of the price range quoted before the action of $500,000 to $530,000.
The sales price is more than $200,000 above the previous sales price in 2015.
A Hovell Street home in South Albury also sold after being passed in.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.