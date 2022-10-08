The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Art deco Albury home sells for $2.22 million amid fierce bidding

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 8 2022 - 4:02am, first published 2:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins sold the central Albury home on Griffith Street for $2.22 million on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

A central Albury home has sold at auction for more than $2 million amid fierce bidding for the art deco home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.