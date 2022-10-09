The Border Mail
Driver caught speeding two days before licence ban due to end

By Wodonga Court
October 9 2022 - 5:00pm
Driver caught speeding two days before licence ban due to end

A driver caught speeding in Wodonga without a licence had been due to be back on the road just days before he was caught.

