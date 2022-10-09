Driver caught speeding two days before licence ban due to end

A driver caught speeding in Wodonga without a licence had been due to be back on the road just days before he was caught.
Ashley John Keating, 27, had been driving on Plunketts Road, next to the Hume Highway, on February 2 this year.
Officers had been on the other side of the road, conducting checks with a radar.
Police checked his red utility's speed in the 100km/h zone, which gave a reading of 119km/h, and an alleged speed of 117km/h.
His vehicle was intercepted and he was spoken to by police.
The 27-year-old was asked to produce his licence, and admitted he was suspended due to demerit points.
Checks conducted by police confirmed the driving ban.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I'm supposed to get it back this weekend," he said.
The 27-year-old had been due to get back his licence two days before he was caught.
He had lost it for three months due to an earlier speeding offence.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Keating worked as a concreter at a work depot based in Barnawartha.
He would usually get a lift to the site before heading out with a crew on work trucks.
The court heard he was unable to get a lift on the day of the offence, took a chance, and was caught.
The court heard he had failed to monitor his increasing speed.
There were no other issues to his driving like swerving.
Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the incident.
But following the incident, Keating was allegedly caught with a blood alcohol reading of .070 in July.
He was fined $750.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.