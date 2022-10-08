Motorbike rider hospitalised after crash near Lake Hume Village

A motorbike rider has been hospitalised after a crash near Lake Hume.
Emergency services were called to the Riverina Highway near Lake Hume Village about 12.25pm on Saturday.
A witness reported on social media that a car performed a U-turn and the rider crashed into the car.
Paramedics said the rider was treated and taken to hospital.
"A man believed to be in his 20s was taken by road ambulance to Albury Base Hospital with suspected head and wrist injuries," a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said.
The man's condition was unclear.
The scene has since been cleared.
The incident occurred on the NSW side of the border.
Police are investigating the matter.
