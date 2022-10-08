The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Free

Police appeal to find Jorga Burnes, 14, last seen in Lavington

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated October 8 2022 - 8:55pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have released an image of missing Albury teenager Jorga Burnes, 14. Picture supplied

Albury police have appealed for help to find a 14-year-old girl missing since Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.