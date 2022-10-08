Albury police have appealed for help to find a 14-year-old girl missing since Friday afternoon.
Jorga Burnes was last seen at a home on Twin Court, Lavington, about 3pm that day.
Her family reported her missing to police, who began inquiries.
"Police and family have serious concerns for her welfare due to her disappearance being out of character, as well as her young age," police said in a statement.
"Jorga is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, approximately 150 to 155 centimetres tall, of medium build, and with long dark hair.
"She was last seen wearing a dark Chicago Bulls jumper and black leggings."
Anyone with information can contact Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
