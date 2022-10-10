Police say two teenagers missing in Lavington found safe and well

UPDATE, Tuesday: Two teenage girls reported missing from Lavington at the weekend have been found safe and well.
NSW Police announced on Tuesday morning the 14-year-old girls had been found in Lavington the previous day.
"The teenagers were last seen at a home on Friday," police said.
"Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance."
It is understood another teenage girl reported missing from North Albury this week has been sighted by police.
UPDATE, Monday: Three separate appeals have been made by NSW Police to locate three 14-year-old teenage girls missing from Albury.
NSW Police confirmed on Monday morning one of the girls was believed to be with "the girl she went missing with".
She had been was last seen with another girl on Twin Circuit (also described as a court or crescent), Lavington, about 3pm on Friday.
Police issued descriptions of the two girls and released images.
NSW Police also issued an appeal early Monday morning to locate another girl, who was last seen at home in North Albury on Saturday.
Concerns were held for the teenager's welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000..
EARLIER, Sunday: Albury police have appealed for help to find a 14-year-old girl missing since Friday afternoon.
The teenager was last seen at a home on Twin Court, Lavington, about 3pm that day.
Her family reported her missing to police, who began inquiries.
"Police and family have serious concerns for her welfare due to her disappearance being out of character, as well as her young age," police said in a statement.
Anyone with information can contact Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.