The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated
Free

Police say two teenagers missing in Lavington found safe and well

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated October 10 2022 - 9:40pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say two teenagers missing in Lavington found safe and well

UPDATE, Tuesday: Two teenage girls reported missing from Lavington at the weekend have been found safe and well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.