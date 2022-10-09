Wodonga Heart is the pride of the state after being named regional club of the year.
The club received the accolade at Football Victoria's community awards, where Rose Martin was also named female volunteer of the year.
It's the first time a club from the Albury-Wodonga Football Association has won the award.
"It was unexpected but really nice to be recognised for all the programs we ran this year for the community," Heart president Anton Maas said.
"With a new committee and a new direction, we've tried to be more inclusive and more community-based but to get all this recognition within 12 months is mind-boggling.
"I spend six days a week on the football pitch, outside my own work, and Rose is very similar, to make it all happen, doing the shopping for the canteen and all the paperwork for submissions.
"She stays in touch with council, organising access to grounds, maintenance of grounds and bossing her husband around to get the lines marked every week!
"It's been a real team effort.
"In the past, it was probably in the hands of one person but now we've shared it around.
"A couple of us spend extra time coaching the kids and coaches, managing players and visiting families to make sure everybody understands what we're trying to do.
"The grand final was played only a couple of weeks ago but we are still involved.
"I started last season in October, so it's 12 months of the year now, getting rep players ready for trials.
"It's a big time commitment but I love spending time with the people at Heart, we make some good friends and we want to create an environment where people can play the sport they like.
"We try to make it a safe and friendly environment for everyone to be kicking the ball."
The way Heart serves its diverse community has been a huge focus.
"That's the reason I do it," Maas said.
"I saw there was a need, that's what was missing a little bit in our community, and with all the links we had, we brought all these people into the club and we've made it a success.
"Now the challenge is to maintain it and hopefully we can manage that growth.
"I don't know what it will mean, now that we can start advertising and showing people what we have achieved.
"We think there will be some help on the way, we had a committee meeting the other day and some new faces are showing up for these meetings so hopefully they will become part of the team."
There's no doubt something special is happening at Willow Park.
"We are probably not the club that will win the senior grand final any time soon but we want to be the club where people can come and just play.
"If we create this culture and we have these common values, I'm pretty sure results will come.
"We just have to be patient and in the meantime, we just want to be that club where people feel happy.
"We've received some nice feedback from players from other clubs, on the field but also online afterwards, that they had a really nice experience playing against us.
"That really drives me.
"Coaching my team is a bit more stressful but kicking the ball with these little kids, that gives me energy and I love it."
