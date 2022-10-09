The Border Mail
Wodonga Heart FC named regional club of the year at Football Victoria community awards

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 9 2022 - 2:55am, first published 1:25am
Rose Martin, left, was named Football Victoria's female volunteer of the year, with Wodonga Heart named regional club of the year for 2022.

Wodonga Heart is the pride of the state after being named regional club of the year.

