The long-running saga of the fate of a historic carriage collection that has polarised Beechworth residents has taken a twist with the National Trust supporting their move to a farm shed south of the town as a temporary home.
News of shifting the carriages from their current site at Billson's Brewery to an out-of-town location drew a mixed response from Beechworth residents.
Many praised and supported Indigo Shire Council for engaging with the National Trust to determine their future, while an equal number expressed frustration and despair that a proposal to house them in the historic Beechworth Goods Shed had been abandoned.
On Thursday, Indigo Shire Council chief executive Trevor Ierino said in a joint statement with the National Trust that moving the carriages was a positive step towards ensuring they are safe and secure and that required conservation works and research can commence once they're on site.
National Trust executive manager of collections and cultural projects Annette Shiell said the trust could focus on ensuring the long-term future of the carriages is secure in a process involving community volunteers and heritage experts.
Both the National Trust and the council ruled out the Beechworth Goods Shed as a suitable location saying the shed was not big enough to house all the carriages, there would be not be enough room to undertake restoration works, and there were no amenities such as toilets for visitors.
Many comments on an online Beechworth community forum attacked "whingers", one saying he would "rather be a bull's eye on a dartboard than an Indigo councillor".
Indigo Council mayor Bernard Gaffney said he was surprised to hear the National Trust had dismissed the Goods Shed as a potential home for the carriages.
"When I contacted the CEO of the National Trust Simon Ambrose he told me that he now believes that the Goods Shed is not suitable for the carriages and that the farm shed is suitable on a temporary basis," Mr Gaffney said.
"I was surprised because, in the past, the carriages had been kept at the Goods Shed and the Goods Shed has been refurbished with grant and council money amounting to over $500,000.
"It's at odds with other conversations I've had with the CEO of the National Trust. The coaches, by the way, are the sole responsibility of the National Trust, not Indigo Shire Council."
Beechworth History and Heritage Society executive committee member Sandra Williams said she was puzzled as to why the Goods Shed had been ruled out.
She said the Goods Shed should not be shunted aside and should be back on the table as a potential home for the carriages.
"They could fit in to the Goods Shed because they were stored there beforehand," she said.
