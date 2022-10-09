The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Historic Goods Shed ruled out as home for Beechworth's historic carriages

TH
By Ted Howes
October 9 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the carriages now located at Billson's Brewery will be shifted to a farm shed south of Beechworth as a temporary home. File picture

The long-running saga of the fate of a historic carriage collection that has polarised Beechworth residents has taken a twist with the National Trust supporting their move to a farm shed south of the town as a temporary home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.