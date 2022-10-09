More than 100 people, including many with murdered or missing family members, were "spellbound" after a behind the scenes crime talk about high profile investigations at the weekend.
The Terry Floyd Foundation hosted guest speakers acclaimed true crime writer Keith Moor and top Victorian homicide detective Charlie Bezzina at its Insight Into Crime fundraising evening in Lavington on Saturday night.
Daryl Floyd, who created the Foundation in honour of his brother who was abducted and murdered in 1975, said 125 people attended the event, including many who had lost a relative to crime and Justice Party Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell.
"Everyone that left all left spellbound," he said.
"This sort of stuff takes place all the time, and we hear a lot about criminals who are locked up, but we don't hear about the ripple effects.
"There's nothing nice about this, but people are wanting to find out and understand what family members go through and the trauma you experience." The event raised $2500 for the Foundation to use to support disadvantaged children in the North East.
Retired Victoria Police detective senior sergeant Charlie Bezzina, who worked on 150 murder cases, gave the audience behind the scenes insight into the underworld murder of Alphonse Garigitano and the tragic death of international cricketer David Hookes.
"They see the hour long TV productions that solve murders in a day and falsely indicate how easy it is to solve crime," he said.
"They don't really appreciate the restraints that police, law enforcement have on them and it's not as easy as they show on TV."
Mr Bezzina said a question and answer session at the end of the talk gave showed many audience members were dissatisfied with Crime Stoppers.
"For example, their information, they believe, is not being taken seriously, because they get very little feedback from Crime Stoppers or any investigator," he said.
"I agree with them, because I've been as frustrated as they have been - having now been retired for 12 years - with the inability to pass on information and the inability to talk directly to a detective."
Mr Bezzina said concerned residents should talk to their local member of parliament.
He did not believe there would be any changes to the crime reporting system soon.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
