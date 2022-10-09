Recently delisted GWS Giant forward Zach Sproule has knocked back an offer to return to Albury and signed with South Adelaide in the SANFL.
Sproule was believed to be high on the Tigers' recruiting wish-list after having previously played in a premiership with the league powerhouse in 2015.
A former junior, Sproule was regarded as a recruiting priority because he is only a one-pointer with the Tigers under points pressure at different stages this season.
The 24-year-old made his AFL debut in round 22 in 2019 and played 17 matches at the elite level.
Sproule said on the club's website that South Adelaide's future flag prospects were instrumental in his decision to move to South Australia.
"After meeting with Jarrad (Wright, coach) and Brent (Reilly, football manager) and talking to them about what the club's ambitions are, and where they want to get to. I was so keen to jump on board," Sproule said.
"It's a great list and I think the club's future is very bright."
"I'm just really keen to start something different, meet the group, and put my best foot forward to play good footy.
"The forward line here looks great so I'm looking forward to just getting to work with them and provide a good target for my teammates up the ground."
Panthers coach Jarrad Wright said Sproule's would provide a strong marking target up forward.
"Zach is a very agile key forward with good craft and will give us a much needed option in the forward 50," Wright said.
