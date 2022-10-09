The Border Mail
Former GWS Giant Zach Sproule signs with South Adelaide in the SANFL

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 9 2022 - 2:48am, first published 1:14am
Former GWS Giants forward Zach Sproule has knocked back an offer from Albury to join South Adelaide in the SANFL. Picture by James Wiltshire

Recently delisted GWS Giant forward Zach Sproule has knocked back an offer to return to Albury and signed with South Adelaide in the SANFL.

