A mechanism to ensure transparency in all projects earmarked for Wodonga's Junction Place is now in place.
Development Victoria, a key player in the development of the often controversial site, said an expression of interest process was now under way to establish a community reference group (CRG).
Wodonga Council had previously vowed to be fully transparent in all aspects of projects for Junction Place which has been at the centre of squabbles between members of the public, developers and councillors for years.
Development Victoria said on Sunday the role of the CRG was to provide a conduit between Junction Place project partners and the community to ensure transparency with the community on how projects are being progressed.
"Project communication with the community is maintained as the project moves through developer procurement, planning and delivery stages - there is a forum for all project partners to meet and discuss issues with the community," it said.
Development Victoria said it was encouraging the Wodonga community to get involved in shaping the future direction of the site.
The Community Reference Group will be made up of an independent chair, community and business representatives as well as Junction Place tenants, Wodonga Council, Development Victoria and developer representatives.
Community group Engage Wodonga, which hopes to get a seat on the CRG, said it was vital that the chair be seen as an independent voice, not an instrument of the council or Development Victoria.
Group spokeswoman Michelle Cowan said Engage Wodonga was meeting with Development Victoria next Monday night to discuss the issue.
Development Victoria's acting group head of precincts Niall Cunningham said establishing the CRG was an important step to ensure the community is kept informed on how the project was progressing.
"We appreciate that the community is keen to have input into the future of Junction Place and we are committed to engaging with the community as part of the project delivery," Mr Cunningham said.
"The community reference group is an important step to ensure ongoing involvement of the community with ourselves and the council."
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said he welcomed Development Victoria's commitment to better engage with the community.
