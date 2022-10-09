The Border Mail
Melrose Football Club junior goals destroyed in vandal attack

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
Updated October 9 2022 - 5:33am, first published 4:39am
The vandals destroyed the junior soccer goals at Melrose Park in Lavington

Melrose Park Football Club is frustrated after vandals have "destroyed" a set of junior goals, little more than a year after its club rooms were ravaged by fire.

