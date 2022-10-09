Melrose Park Football Club is frustrated after vandals have "destroyed" a set of junior goals, little more than a year after its club rooms were ravaged by fire.
Club president David Pye said the aluminium portable goals, worth more than $1000, had been chained and padlocked to the burnt out club rooms at the Lavington ground, but were discovered broken over the weekend.
"They burst the welds and totally destroyed them," he said.
Mr Pye said he was frustrated as the incident was another cost after a fire around the same time last year meant the club to hired portable changing rooms throughout the season for about $1200 a month.
He said he'd noticed interference with padlocks and doors on shipping containers at the sporting field, where the club had stored equipment since the fire, and feared vandals would return.
"It's just a matter of time before they get into those containers and do what they want to do there," he said.
"I'm getting to the stage where it's a waste of time and I feel like dealing with the problem myself."
Mr Pye said the club was still waiting for its building to be replaced, but Albury Council needed to demolish the burnt out club rooms.
"They should at least knock the building down to tidy up the area, because it's an absolute eye sore," he said.
"We've been patient enough, but we get these false promises and I'm sick of it.
"There seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
