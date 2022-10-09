"It was the best show we had for a long time."
That was the verdict from Corowa Show secretary Jan McKenna after the event was held on Sunday for the first time in two years.
"Even before COVID it was probably better than the last couple of shows," she said.
Ms McKenna said the cost of entry had been reduced to $5 for adults and free entry for concession and children to aid the community in recovering from the pandemic.
"It was good and I think the crowd appreciated it," she said.
Ms McKenna said exhibitions at the main pavilion were a highlight.
"The craft was just fabulous," she said. "We had a lot more art than we've ever had."
Wangaratta also held its show at the weekend.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
