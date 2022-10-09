THE surveillance system in public places capturing graphic footage of violent crimes and used as evidence is to be weighed up.
A recommendation regarding the public CCTV system throughout Albury will be put to council at a meeting on Monday night.
As part of a review into the camera system that was first installed in December 2017, a report presented to the council cites several cases of how effective the system had been in reducing crime.
The report included anecdotal evidence provided by NSW Police with the Murray River Police District saying the CCTV system had significantly improved its capacity to prevent and detect crime.
One case involved a man who was charged with multiple assaults in Dean Street, where a victim had been king hit. Two doctors who provided assistance to the victim were kicked in the head by the offender. The Albury CBD network provided evidence of the crimes to enable the offender to be charged.
Another case told of an offender who was arrested and charged over the theft of almost $12,000 worth of goods from a Lavington retailer.
Video evidence from the Lavington CBD network was brought before the court where the offender was successfully prosecuted.
In a separate case also in Lavington, an offender was identified from CCTV footage and charged for malicious damage offences using a hammer on the facades of several businesses.
The council is reviewing the Public Closed-Circuit Television System Biennial Report for consideration.
In 2017, cameras were attached to purpose-built poles in central Albury but the system was soon expanded. Monday night's recommendation is that council will receive and note the report.
