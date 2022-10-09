Ollie Hollands has spoken of his excitement and nerves after spending the weekend in talks with AFL clubs about his future in the game.
The 18-year-old, from Wodonga, was at Marvel Stadium on Friday and Saturday for club interviews as part of the AFL Draft Combine before taking part in physical testing at Margaret Court Arena on Sunday and then tackling the 2km time trial.
Hollands has gone all-out this year, playing the majority of his football at Geelong Grammar School while also lining up for the Murray Bushrangers, Vic Country and taking his place in the All-Australian side.
With his dad Ben and great-grandfather having both played at the top level, and older brother Elijah having made his AFL debut for Gold Coast Suns earlier this year, Hollands is now on the verge of writing a new chapter in his family's proud footballing heritage.
"It would mean a lot," Hollands said.
"It's something I've dreamed about since I was a young kid and to be able to do it one day would be incredible.
"It would be a real honour for myself, my family and all that people that have played a role in my journey so far.
"Footy definitely played a big part growing up, hearing stories about Dad playing for Richmond and also my great-grandfather, who played for Carlton.
"There was definitely a lot of footy background there and also being in a household with an older brother who went through something similar to what I'm going through now.
"Elijah knows what I'm going through now with the Combine, interviews, playing at the national championships and playing on TV.
"We do speak about it but when I am speaking with him, we're able to speak about more off-field stuff and not necessarily footy-related, which is good to be able to switch off from footy.
"Elijah's been a massive outlet in terms of what he's experiencing himself in his own journey, his own career.
"I've been able to take on board what he's learning and implement that into my life."
Hollands, who's also played senior Ovens and Murray football for Wodonga Bulldogs, was thrilled to be in such elite company at the Draft Combine.
"I've had a few interviews and gone through that process with the clubs," he said.
"It can be a little bit intimidating at times, sitting down with the recruiters.
"Some of the interviews I've had with the clubs, there's been a few of the coaches involved as well.
"It can be a little bit intimidating but most of them have been pretty smooth and just a bit of a conversation."
Hollands completed the time trial in a superb 5min 54sec to further boost his chances.
"Having this opportunity to be able to talk with clubs about potentially having a future in the AFL is super exciting, a real honour and a privilege," he said.
"I knew I wanted to move away from home and the opportunity to go to a boarding school like Geelong Grammar has been a real eye-opener in terms of meeting new people, playing a really high standard of footy, being closer to Melbourne and having that independence as well.
"Troy Selwood (the school's head of football) has been really good for me this year, a really good voice.
"Moving away has been character-building; you learn from your mistakes."
