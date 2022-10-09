The owner of a Riverina pub says great country hospitality has helped the hotel stand out for a People's Choice Award.
The Gerogery Pub has been named a top 10 finalist out of 2052 pubs in NSW for the Australia Hotel Associations NSW Awards for Excellence.
Owner Norm Carl said the pub was well supported by the Border community, but encouraged residents to explore hotels across the whole district.
"We've got people around here who really love a great country pub," he said.
"It's that great country hospitality isn't it, it's not only us, it's all the other country pubs around the place.
It's that great country hospitality isn't it, it's not only us, it's all the other country pubs around the place- Norm Carl
"If I could implore anyone to do anything it's to get out and get into these local communities, they're all small businesses, they're full of characters, full of great locals and lots of stories to be told and friends to be made."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Carl said community support was important for the hospitality businesses to recover from COVID-19.
"So many people rely on this industry for their livelihoods," he said.
Mr Carl said the Gerogery Pub tried to offer a range of activities and events, such as comedy, wood chopping displays, live music, a monthly market, a slow cooking barbecue competition and pig racing.
The hotel is competing against five Greater Sydney pubs and four from regional NSW, including Riverina hotel the Collie Pub for the top prize.
NSW residents can vote every day through the Australian Hotel Association website or through the Gerogery Pub Facebook page.
The winning hotel will be announced on October 24.
"It would be really good if people in the border region could get behind us," Mr Carl said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.