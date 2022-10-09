Coaches from Scottish giants Celtic are heading to Albury for an historic three-day camp next month.
Three years into their partnership with Albury Hotspurs, it's the first time the Glasgow club's academy has been able to conduct such a program in person.
Running from November 25-27 at Aloysius Park, the camp is for boys and girls of mixed ability with one stream for age 5-12 and the other 13 and above.
It's $300 a head and within three days of release, almost half of the places have already been snapped up.
"It's a huge coup," Hotspurs president Brad Howard said.
"These are quality international coaches who travel the world with Celtic.
"We were just about to give live when COVID stopped us but now we're down to business.
"It took a long time to get up and running but Celtic were terrific for us during COVID, helping our players and coaches."
Call 0413 994 177, email president@alburyhotspurs.com.au or visit alburyhotspurs.com.au to book.
