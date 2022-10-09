A moment of madness from Zane Goddard ruined the Border's two best chances of winning yesterday's Bathurst 1000.
On only the fourth of 161 laps, the Tickford man tried an overtaking move coming into the Chase at the end of Conrod Straight but couldn't make the corner and fired off the track.
Keeping his foot on the accelerator, Goddard came back on in the path of Brad Jones Racing's Dale Wood and Dave Reynolds' co-driver Matt Campbell, with neither able to avoid Goddard as he speared across the track, causing a huge impact which all but destroyed the three cars.
"I couldn't believe that in the first couple of laps," Reynolds fumed.
"So many people were driving like idiots and then to be taken out by someone's stupid driving on lap four."
Reynolds and Campbell had been fast all week and looked like serious contenders for the Great Race.
"We had a really fast car and when you have a good car at Bathurst you have to make the most of it," Reynolds said.
"Matty was going really well and I'd like to come back with him next year."
Brad Jones was just as annoyed that he lost his fastest car due to such an unnecessary incident.
"It's really disappointing he (Goddard) didn't slow down at all," Jones said.
"He just stayed on the throttle and did a lot of damage to a couple of race cars. I just thought it was really silly.
"I feel that with the pace that race ended up being run at, Andre (Heimgartner) and Dale would have been right on the money so it's really disappointing."
ALSO IN SPORT
The teams head to the Gold Coast for the next event in two weeks and Jones is lamenting the amount of work needed to get car #8 ready in time.
"We've had a few big shunts this week and the team has had a few late nights, so we now have to get back to Albury and assess the damage," Jones said.
"It's a big task and especially annoying when it was so unnecessary."
Bryce Fullwood and Dean Fiore finished ninth for BJR, with Macauley Jones and Jordan Boys 13th while Jack Smith and Jackson Evans were a late retirement on lap 128.
Meanwhile, the privateer entry of Albury's Chahda family had an impressive race, running inside the top 10 until well after half distance when a brake pad change went wrong and cost them a lot of time in the pits.
They kept running strongly, though, finishing 18th.
"It was an amazing experience," team boss Amin Chahda said.
"It's hard to describe it all; the support from so many people, other teams and fans has been overwhelming.
"Matt (Chahda) and Jaylyn (Robotham) did a great job all week and I'm really proud of them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.