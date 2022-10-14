Truly remarkable Thurgoona home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
This four-bedroom home boasts energy efficiency with solar panels, 3-phase power, a Permastop Building Blanket offering extra insulation and acoustic properties, double-glazed doors and windows and zoned heating and cooling.
"This is possibly the highest-quality home to hit the Thurgoona market in a very long time," selling agent James Seymour said.
"Situated on just under 1300-square metres and being just over 12-months-old, this O'Neill Homes masterpiece will take your breath away. No expense has been spared in construction, with only the highest end fixtures and fittings considered. This home is immaculately presented and only an inspection will have you fully appreciated the craftsmanship."
The kitchen is sure to delight with infinity porcelain bench tops and grain-matched splashback. There's 2 Pac Shaker-style cabinetry, a Oliveri goose neck tap with pull down and strip lights.
Appliances include two Fisher Paykel ovens, one steam oven and one Pyrolytic 11-function oven, an integrated Fisher Paykel double-dish drawer dishwasher, Fisher Paykel smart-zone induction cooktop and Schweigen rangehood with silent exhaust.
The butler's pantry also offers infinity porcelain bench tops, 2 Pac Shaker-style cabinetry and Oliveri tapware. There's also a Blum Space tower to maximise storage space.
The laundry offers convenience and style with a stone bench top, twin-hamper drawer, single-hamper drawer and pull-out ironing board.
The study offers space and privacy with a solid timber bench, timber veneer cabinetry, pull-out printer shelf with lock and acoustic 12mm composition pinboard.
The main bedroom offers a built-in jewellery cabinet with full-length mirror and ensuite with stone bench tops. The family bathroom and powder room also offer stone bench tops.
The remaining bedrooms offer built-in robes with soft-close drawers and plantation shutters.
The family room has a gas fireplace, timber bench tops, 2 Pac Shaker-style cabinetry and Veri shade blinds.
Spend time outdoors choose on the Spotted Gum front deck or alfresco which offers a ceiling fan and built-in kitchen.
There's also a garage and large powered shed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.