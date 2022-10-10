Sam Herzich is having the time of his life at Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
The 28-year-old former Lavington player claimed the Giants' best and fairest in his first season at the club and then declared there's no place he'd rather be.
Herzich hit the ground running on his return to the Hume League and he beat Brian Lieschke to the club's top award on presentation night.
"It's the most enjoyable year of footy I've had in my whole career," Herzich said.
"Football aside, everyone involved with the club made me really welcome and it didn't even feel like it was my first year there; it felt like I'd been there a very long time.
"It's just the culture and the people, they get around everyone.
"Even if you're from out of town, they make you feel like a local."
It was no surprise to see Herzich take out the B&F after he was named in the Giants' best players on 13 occasions.
"It means a lot," he said after receiving the award.
"I didn't really expect it, considering we've got a lot of quality players running around in the team, a lot of unsung heroes, so I'm pretty proud and very happy with it.
"The coaches backed me to take the game on and that's my game.
"But it also comes down to the rest of the players.
"When you've got the likes of Chris and Jack Duck next to you and Charlie Williams, getting the hard balls and feeding it out, it makes my job a lot easier.
"I can't see myself playing anywhere else at the moment.
"I'm pretty excited for next year already, to see how far we can actually go."
