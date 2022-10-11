YOUR SAY: River frontage farmers, please stop this continual complaining

They and our community should be aware that these dams were essentially built to conserve water for our irrigation areas further downstream of the dams and in the case of Hume Dam, to also supply water to South Australia, including the city of Adelaide. Much of our nation's wealth and food security comes from these irrigation areas, certainly much more than those relatively few properties that front our rivers and who occasionally suffer flooding on some parts of their property when unprecedented rainfall occurs.
Full dams mean full water allocations to the irrigators and full bellies for us all from the food generated through irrigation.
Drought times will come again when our dams will once again be perilously low. The main suffering then will be felt by our irrigators. The river pumpers will still have their pumps thumping away, taking what precious water is allocated to them from their often-generous allocations and all too often illegally at night, giving them still some certainty of an income.
The managers of our dams do not have a crystal ball to predict rainfall like we are currently having, months in advance to allow sufficient air space behind our dams to collect this exceptional rainfall. They would have had to start moderate releases from the dams some time ago with the aim of achieving say 50 per cent capacity. Then when the expected rain does not come, our irrigators and the South Australians are cut back to 50 per cent water allocation with the deserved criticism directed at the dam managers who will certainly be reminded of the main purpose of our dams, i.e. water conservation, in the first place.
So you river frontage farmers, please stop this continual complaining and take the bad (occasional flooding) with the good (guarantee of water during drought) during these times. Just remember, that drought could be just around the corner and you will be screaming for every drop of water you can get. Hopefully you will then be thanking our water managers for their thrifty conservation of our dam waters.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Too many venues lack flair with wine lists and do not capture local wines enough.
The Rutherglen four pillars tourism plan should also be about making sure local wines are featured in the region's venues.
Maybe Rutherglen winemakers should create a wine list for local venues.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.