YOUR SAY: River frontage farmers, please stop this continual complaining

The managers of our dams do not have a crystal ball to predict rainfall like we are currently having, months in advance to allow sufficient air space behind our dams to collect this exceptional rainfall. They would have had to start moderate releases from the dams some time ago with the aim of achieving say 50 per cent capacity. Then when the expected rain does not come, our irrigators and the South Australians are cut back to 50 per cent water allocation with the deserved criticism directed at the dam managers who will certainly be reminded of the main purpose of our dams, i.e. water conservation, in the first place.

