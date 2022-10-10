Children who stay in hospital will have new toys to play with thanks to the generosity of a Wodonga school community.
Wodonga Senior Secondary College students Ashtyn Saddington, Sheena Mason, Grace Porter-Lloyd and Shemler Recido Green, led a casual dress fundraiser to buy toys for sick children during the pandemic.
Their project, Toys4Kids, donated $350 worth of toys from Kmart to Albury Hospital last Friday.
In addition to that, teachers and students also gave more toys to add to the donation.
Year 12 student, Ashtyn, 17, said she and her friends wanted to "put a smile on everyone's face", especially those of the nurses who worked round the clock to keep children alive.
"It was definitely very uplifting and humbling to be able to give back to a struggling industry," she said of the health sector.
"To see the smiles on the nurses' face just means a lot to myself because I know how hard it has been in the last couple of years."
Although they were not able to physically give the gifts to children at the hospital, they were able to hand them over to the nurses and have a chat.
The project was part of a program at the college where all students had to take part in a community-based impact project or create one themselves.
"Myself and three other girls decided working with children or in youth development, that this would be a great opportunity to give back to our community, but also during the hard times because of COVID, to show the hospital our support," Ashtyn said.
Her group started plans for their project at the end of 2020, but were delayed when the school returned to remote learning.
"The year went by, and we had a set date of October 27, which is National Children's Day in Australia," she said.
"It was a long process but we managed to get it done."
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
