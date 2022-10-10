The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Free

Wodonga Senior Secondary College gives back to community with hospital toy donation

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated October 10 2022 - 9:56am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Senior Secondary College's Shemler Recido Green, Grace Porter-Lloyd, Sheena Mason and Ashtyn Saddington have donated toys to Albury Hospital. Picture supplied

Children who stay in hospital will have new toys to play with thanks to the generosity of a Wodonga school community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.