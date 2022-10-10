Wangaratta's mental health and support services will set up camp at King George Gardens for a free two-hour festival on Monday afternoon.
Marking World Mental Health Day, program coordinator Bek Nash-Webster said the Grit and Resilience Festival was developed to introduce the community to health and wellbeing services in the region, with the day's focus set on fun and engagement.
"What we hope to see today is that community members come out and have a genuine conversation with each other, a genuine conversation with the services so that we can increase connection and inclusion in the community," Ms Nash-Webster said.
"It's a bit of fun too - you've got to have fun," she said.
Festival coordinator the Wangaratta Grit and Resilience Program, which is now in the fourth and final year of its initial funding, has partnered with MIND Australia and the Centre Against Violence to deliver the festival.
She said the organisers' focus on the "grit and resilience" of individuals and the community was an empowering and encouraging position.
"It is a beautiful synergy between the three different organisations coming together to put on the festival," Ms Nash-Webster said.
Centre Against Violence chief executive Jaime Chubb said it would be a chance for the community to connect.
"The Centre Against Violence team are very excited to join council's Grit and Resilience Program and MIND Australia alongside many other organisations for this debut event," Ms Chubb said.
"It is important for all of us to understand mental health better for not only ourselves but for our friends and family."
The festival's program includes carnival games, a free BBQ and live music courtesy of songwriter Mieke Bosland.
Activities run throughout the afternoon alongside a showcase of the mental health and wellbeing services available in the region.
The Grit and Resilience Festival starts at 4 pm on 10 October at King George Gardens, Wangaratta.
