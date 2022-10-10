The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Sarah Robinson reflects on juggling netball and football this season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated October 10 2022 - 9:58am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Robinson perfected the juggling act to play netball for Beechworth and football for Wodonga Raiders this season. Picture by James Wiltshire

When Sarah Robinson put her footy boots on for the first time, she admits she was starting from square one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.