When Sarah Robinson put her footy boots on for the first time, she admits she was starting from square one.
After playing netball for her home club Beechworth since she was a kid, the lure to try something new led the 26-year-old to the football field three years ago, and she hasn't looked back.
Robinson juggled Tallangatta and District League netball and football as a Raider in the North East Border Female Football League this season.
"I know there's a lot of other young girls that do both as well and I would just encourage girls to get out there and have a crack at everything while they can," Robinson said.
"I feel like football had always been something that I had wanted to do, but I wasn't sure if I had the courage.
"I met a couple of girls who live in Corryong and they were playing, and I've just never looked back.
"I definitely had to teach myself everything and go from there.
"But it's been so rewarding because you play netball from a young age, and when you get to my age, you feel like you know everything, but with football you physically have to learn everything.
"It's been a great challenge."
Robinson received her first grand final day experience after making it to the pointy end against Lavington in the FFL competition.
While it wasn't the result the Raiders were hoping for, she believes she's better for the experience.
"I've never really played in a netball grand final, so just the build up and enjoying everyone's company was great," she said.
She also found triumphs on the netball court, as the Bushrangers enjoyed one of their most improved seasons in recent years.
"It was really good and I feel like as a group we had nothing to lose," she said.
"After missing sport for so long, we just got out there and everyone really wanted to be there.
"With the boys excelling, that also made the club vibe so much better."
ALSO IN SPORT:
She also made memories alongside her twin sister Aliza, as the siblings teamed up on court.
"We got to work together in defence a bit, so that was really nice," she said.
Not only did Robinson represent the Bushrangers on court, she was also involved on the club's committee as well.
While she didn't shy away from the fact that juggling the two sports made for a busy schedule, she hopes to continue finding the balance between her passions.
"I would hope so," she said.
"I think if I can free up some time I really want to focus on doing a big football preseason and just excel.
"I feel like I have one big last season left if possible.
"I'm getting older, so I think I may step aside, but I'd like to just keep going until I get a flag I think."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.