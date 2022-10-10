The Border's construction industry is already in a crunch, with no relief in sight as new data identifies an occupational shortage for the trade.
Construction has featured in the list of most in-demand workers after the National Skills Commission published its annual skills priority list earlier this month.
Professions with workers in short supply included teaching, dentistry, apprentice-trained technicians and trades workers.
Business NSW's Anthony McFarlane said his organisation's own data, a report into supplying the upcoming infrastructure projects in Riverina Murray, correlated with findings in the skills priority list.
He said that managing the upcoming infrastructure workforce crunch to deliver projects such as Snowy 2.0, Inland Rail, Project Energy Connect, Snowy 2.0 Connect, VNI West and Hume Link was only one part of the challenge.
"We forecast a construction workforce in the greater Riverina Murray area of 5000 to 6000 workers," Mr McFarlane said.
"In order to service those workers, the education and health sectors also will need to boost their workforces to meet the extra demand on the system.
"All sectors have to rise at the same time to make sure that there isn't one particular part of the economy that is out of whack."
The newly listed professions reflect a compromise to the liveability of cities, measured by the essential services and stock that allow a city and its people to function.
Mr McFarlane said a survey conducted by Business NSW indicated the shortage of construction workers.
"Ordinarily we'd run the workforce skills survey every two years but this year, because the problem was so acute, we ran it in an off year," Mr McFarlane said.
"From an economic point of view, when you are trying to promote a region the health sector and the education sector are important building blocks to be able to establish a well-functioning regional city."
Citing Australian Bureau of Statistics data, the National Skills Commission recognised the implications of a tight labour market.
With many of the nation's largest-employing occupations now facing shortages, the commission said the supply of workers available to employers was "constrained".
"It slows down how fast you can get through a project, which then slows down how quickly you can start another one," Mr Paddle said.
"We've really seen a big spike in inflation, which is part of the reason why a lot of builders have gone broke.
The day after the release of the commission's Skills Priority List, federal skills and training minister Brendan O'Connor met with state and territory counterparts amid the "most acute skills shortages experienced in decades" to discuss vocational education and training reform.
Skills ministers agreed to work "in close collaboration" regarding September's Jobs and Skills Summit recommendation to accelerate the delivery of 180,000 fee-free TAFE training places, including 60,000 places in skills priority areas.
Mr Paddle said construction offered a good income and a solid profession for apprentices
"There are not many tradies who are not making really good money," Mr Paddle said.
"They're getting paid to get their trade instead of going to uni. They get to the end of it, they're qualified and they've got a ticket they can work anywhere around the world with.
"It is certainly a good industry."
