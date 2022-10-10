Upper Murray businesses and tourism operators will showcase what's on offer across the region on Tuesday as part of a conference bringing together tourism staff from the North East and NSW.
Corryong is this year hosting the 16th Annual High Country Visitor Information Centre Summit, which is the first time the event has run since 2019.
Corryong's Gail Brown has been volunteering at the town's Visitor Information Centre for about five years.
She said the conference was timely as people were flocking to the area in a wave of post-lockdown excitement.
"This time of the year we're don't usually see a lot of people at all ... usually on a Monday morning you might get three or four people, but I had 23 a few weeks ago," she said.
"A lot of people used to drive through to go to the snow, but they're now calling in and will spend 15 minutes with you or will get some maps and ask about what's in town.
"With COVID and people being caught at home all this time, their eyes catch something different and that's where they're looking."
Staff and Visitor Information Centre volunteers will gather in Corryong for a full program of events, including breakfast, bus tours, guest speaker and prizes at the summit.
Ms Brown said she hoped more people would consider volunteering at their town's Visitor Information Centre.
"It's fantastic," she said.
"It opens up your eyes to see what we have up here."
Ms Brown said volunteering was important for the development of the regions and she'd gained many personal skills from the experience.
"I've met more family members than I've ever known," she said. "It gives you the ability to be able to speak to other people."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
