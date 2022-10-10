The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Corryong hosts High Country Visitor Information Centre Summit

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
October 10 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corryong Visitor Information Centre volunteer Gail Brown and co-ordinator Lizzie Star. Picture by James Wiltshire

Upper Murray businesses and tourism operators will showcase what's on offer across the region on Tuesday as part of a conference bringing together tourism staff from the North East and NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.