The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mitta Mitta Canoe Club want people to be aware of rising flood waters

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:27am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitta Mitta Canoe Club members Russell Wood, Mick Leverett and David Cromarty realise there's no better time to canoe in the river than now, but want to warn others about the dangers. Picture by Ash Smith

A strong, high-running Murray River has created ideal conditions for canoeing and kayaking, but experts say that comes with increased dangers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.