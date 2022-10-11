A strong, high-running Murray River has created ideal conditions for canoeing and kayaking, but experts say that comes with increased dangers.
Mitta Mitta Canoe Club's David Cromarty said normally members would be able to paddle right throughout the year.
"To date it hasn't affected us, but we have access to the Gateway Lakes," he said.
"At the moment we're having to walk into the club; it's still accessible but only by foot - and there's plenty of water to paddle on."
Mr Cromarty said there were many issues around swimming and paddling in water you did not know.
But he said for paddlers, experience was what counted.
"It can be safer when the river has burst its banks because there is still water outside the main channel, so for an experienced paddler who knows the water it can be quite enjoyable," Mr Cromarty said.
"I wouldn't recommend it to anyone who doesn't have a knowledge of the local river, because it's certainly not safe.
"But for people who know the river, it's not an issue. From now on is our peak period, water is up to our knees when walking at Noreuil it will be very deep for anyone trying to use the river."
Border residents have been warned of the extreme dangers posed by floodwaters in the wake of the recent wet spell.
Albury SES unit commander Curtis Kishere said the threat was too easily dismissed as "people think water is water".
"But a flood threat is just as dangerous as a fire," he said.
Mr Kishere said conditions in the region's rivers, such as the Murray, had to be treated with extreme respect.
It was a warning issued as the Murray floods around Albury and the weather becomes warmer, enticing people to try to have a swim.
"Remember that water conditions which may have been suitable one day can change hourly with the current," Mr Kishere said.
He pointed out that inland waterways were not patrolled by lifeguards and so should someone get into trouble there might not be anyone there to assist.
"People just need to take care and be vigilant," he said.
He also cautioned motorists against trying to drive through any floodwaters.
"If there is any water on any road, forget it," he said.
"You never know what's underneath, and there may be obstructions.
"We've seen people who want to go check out the water, but we've told numerous people to stay clear of it because you never know, it's just very dangerous.
"We need to close these places off so people can't swim.
"And there are challenging times ahead if the water keeps rising."
