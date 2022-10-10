The Border Mail
Wodonga RSL Club president and former soldier Jamie Wolf to complete Kokoda Track to support war veterans

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
October 10 2022 - 4:30pm
Ex-serviceman Jamie Wolf has been busy preparing to complete the 96-kilometre Kokoda Track in Papua New Guinea later in October to raise awareness and funds for veterans in need. Picture by James Wiltshire

A former soldier from the Border will tackle the Kokoda Track for the first time to raise funds to support veterans in need.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

