A former soldier from the Border will tackle the Kokoda Track for the first time to raise funds to support veterans in need.
Wodonga RSL Club president and East Timor and Malaysia veteran Jamie Wolf will team up with close friend Jamie Mapstone to complete the 96-kilometre trek across 10 days later in October.
All proceeds from their effort will be donated to Young Veterans, a volunteer group aimed to get those isolated or suffering from PTSD, anxiety or war injuries re-engaged with society.
The pair set off on October 24 and Mr Wolf said the goal was to raise $25,000.
"Jamie and I are childhood friends and both families have strong military backgrounds," Mr Wolf said.
"My dad served for 21 years, my grandfather was in the German army and then I served. Jamie's brother is currently serving in the defence force and his dad did 35 years as well.
"It's great to do this with my best mate growing up."
Mr Wolf finished up with the Australian Defence Force in 2008, but said it wasn't until 10 years later that he began to feel the effects.
"The biggest issue as everyone leaves the services, it takes some time for PTSD and all that kind of stuff to show through," he said.
"You've got to be able to recognise it and get the help you need. The thing is you don't actually know you've got support until you leave.
"I think the younger generation gets in trouble because it's not until it's too late that they try to get help.
"The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran's Suicide (in 2021) showed the numbers are far too high. What this walk is about is making sure the guys know that they can put their hand up and get assistance from people like Young Veterans and ex-service organisations.
"Part of my job with the RSL as well is to visit current serving members on base and tell them we're here to support them and make sure they reach out if they need.
"It's good to see more getting done about it, but it's treks like this that are not just an individual achievement, but also allow us to raise money for people in need."
Mr Wolf and Mr Mapstone completed the 1000 Steps Kokoda memorial walk in the Dandenong Ranges on Saturday as they ramp up preparations for the trek.
"It was a fantastic dedication to Kokoda and had 1000 steps all the way to the top that goes to more than 1000 metres high," Mr Wolf said.
"I've been in the gym for a couple of months trying to get the steps and the strength up and I'll be tackling Federation Hill and Huon Hill.
"I think we have a couple of smaller days to start and then you start doing 25 and 26-kilometre days."
To find out more, visit the Kokoda22 Facebook page and follow the links to the My Cause website to donate.
