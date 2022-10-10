CCTV cameras could be part of the new clubroom at Lavington's Melrose Park after it was targeted by vandals on the weekend.
Melrose Football Club had a set of junior soccer goals destroyed, a year after its change rooms were ravaged by fire.
Albury Council acting service leader for city landscapes Nerilee Kerslake said the act of vandalism was "extremely disappointing" as it prepares a $2 million redevelopment project at Melrose Park, scheduled for completion in March 2024.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We are saddened to hear that the Melrose Football Club has again been a target for vandals, after the devastating fire they experienced last year," she said.
"We understand the club's frustration the process has taken longer than expected, however we are pleased to say detailed design is underway with construction due to be tendered in early 2023.
"The building will be constructed with the capacity for enhanced security, which could include CCTV cameras.
"We are also in the process of reviewing submissions from contractors to demolish the old building, which will take place once the successful contractor is engaged."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.