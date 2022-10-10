A learner driver has been charged with multiple driving offences after he allegedly led police on a pursuit that came to a crashing end on the Hume Highway.
Just before 6pm on Sunday, highway patrol officers were travelling north along the highway when they detected a black Holden Calais being driven at speed.
Police said a pursuit began after officers directed the 18-year-old learner driver to stop, but he allegedly failed to do so.
NSW Ambulance and NSW RFS crews also responded, with northbound lanes closed for around eight hours.
The driver was arrested and he and his 26-year-old female passenger were taken to Albury Hospital as a precaution.
He was later charged with exceed speed 45 km/h - estimated, police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester, and driver or rider state false name or home address.
He appeared at Albury Local Court on Monday, where he was formally refused bail to return to the same court on November 23.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
