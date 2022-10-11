Since 2005, Aspect Riverina School in Albury has given students on the autism spectrum a warm, welcoming and supportive place to learn.
The School proudly provides placement for more than 100 students on the autism spectrum aged four to 18 years from their main campus in Albury, and has two satellite classes located in mainstream schools in Albury and Wagga Wagga.
Utilising the strengths and interests of each child as a gateway to learning, they offer quality autism-specific education that focuses on the individual learning needs of each child.
Students are welcome from Kindergarten, all the way to Year 12 (HSC) and follow a breadth of learning across the adapted curriculum based on the NSW Syllabus.
"The strength of our school is the quality autism-specific approaches, delivered by our highly-trained team of teachers, teacher aides and therapists," principal Jane Carrington said.
"Our small class sizes allow our teams to truly understand each student, and individualise the learning experiences for every child to thrive.
"The best way to experience the Aspect School learning environment is to come and visit yourself.
"Enrolment enquiries at all year levels are welcome at any time and we look forward to meeting you."
Contact Aspect Riverina School by calling (02) 6057 3777, emailing riverinaschool@autismspectrum.org.au or visit in person at 437 Olive St, Albury NSW 2640.
To help raise awareness about autism, the school is also hosting a Gala Ball at the Albury Entertainment Centre on Saturday 29 October from 6.30pm.
The 2022 Black and White Ball will be celebrating talents and strengths of individuals on the Spectrum and acknowledging that while many parts of life can be Black and White for those on the Spectrum, it is actually individual diversity that brings all the colours of the rainbow to our lives.
The event will feature guest speakers including Judy Brewer (OA), Chris Varney (founder Ican Network) and Tony Attwood.
For tickets and more information visit: https://www.autismspectrum.org.au/GalaBall
A new report from Dementia Australia has outlined how the impact of discrimination on people living with dementia can lead to delays in diagnosis and increased social isolation.
The report, titled 'Dismantling dementia discrimination: It starts before the diagnosis', explores the impact of discrimination and how early diagnosis, community awareness and support are critical components to ensuring that people with dementia are supported to live as well as possible.
Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe AM said delays in diagnosis and accessing services can have serious consequences for the physical, cognitive and psycho-social health of the person living with dementia.
"An early diagnosis means people with dementia can access vital support and resources sooner, to help support a better quality of life and to plan for the future," Ms McCabe said. The report explores the idea that it is not always evident that someone has dementia and, in the same way that physical ramps support people to access spaces, metaphorical 'ramps' are needed to inform how the community can reduce discrimination and stigma for people living with dementia.
"Dementia is largely an invisible disability and what people can't see they don't understand and what they don't understand they tend to avoid," Ms McCabe said. "A little support for people living with dementia really can make a big difference and communities can play a big role in learning more about how they can support people living with dementia.
"This support can include creating physical environments that are more dementia-friendly and improving understanding and awareness of dementia amongst the community and health care professionals."
Ms McCabe said dismantling dementia-related stigma and discrimination required a collective effort.
"Some of the practical things people can do is consider the lighting and signage within a physical space so it's easier to navigate," she said, adding small changes such as easy to read signs or graphics on bathroom doors can be useful.
"Another simple thing people can do is introduce yourself each time you meet, even if you have known the person living with dementia for a long time. We also have some tips to support healthcare professionals who might be supporting a patient with dementia."
Australian and international studies show that stigma and discrimination associated with a dementia diagnosis can discourage people from seeking health care, including a diagnosis, and reduce social engagement with family, friends and the broader community.
For more information about the report, visit Dementia Australia online at dementia.org.au
With the right supports Holly McSeveney's passion is now her career.
National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participant, Holly says photography has helped her to express, share and improve her mental health, and now with NDIS funded therapies she's functioning at her best, even taking a massive step, starting her very own photography business.
Using her NDIS funds, the 30-year-old, who has schizophrenia, a panic disorder and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), said she engaged a support provider to help her achieve her goals and now with tailored supports she's well on her way.
"My support coordinator, Agnes, has been great, and the supports I've been able to receive have really helped improve my life," Holly said.
"Agnes met mum and me face-to-face. She listened to my goals, was empathetic to my mental health issues and what I was hoping to achieve, then she found me the right supports.
"With my mental health issues, at times it can be challenging to leave the house, but now I get funding to see a psychologist regularly, and I get support with daily living activities."
Holly said Agnes also found Avinath, a support worker with the IT skills she needed to help her maintain her own photography business.
"Agnes knew my main NDIS goal was to start my own business, but I didn't have the confidence to take that first step or the IT skills to build a website," she said."I eventually found a website builder, and Agnes searched and interviewed support workers with IT skills. She found Avinath who has just been incredible."
Passionate about photography, and feeling it was a big factor in lifting her from the dark, Holly said she was in her teens when she first picked up a camera.
"I was doing a group photography activity with my (then) social worker Julie. It just felt right straight away, like I'd found something special. I eventually saved up for my first basic professional camera and ever since I've been taking pictures almost every day."
With her website ablaze with striking images, and securing awards, testament to her ability, Holly said her favourite work lies in her 'Portfolio Series', which she feels is her strongest work.
"Action photography is so rewarding. It's more than just settings, you have to use timing and peripheral vision to get it perfect, but ultimately my dream is to do more high profile gigs," she said.
"I'd like to do a photography exhibition one day, to share and explain my mental health journey, so people can better understand schizophrenia and mental health challenges and see, with the right supports, we can function just as well as anyone else. That would be a dream come true," she said.