Dismantling the stigma Advertising Feature

A new report by Dementia Australia is helping to inform how communities can reduce discrimination and stigma for people living with dementia. Picture by Shutterstock

A new report from Dementia Australia has outlined how the impact of discrimination on people living with dementia can lead to delays in diagnosis and increased social isolation.

The report, titled 'Dismantling dementia discrimination: It starts before the diagnosis', explores the impact of discrimination and how early diagnosis, community awareness and support are critical components to ensuring that people with dementia are supported to live as well as possible.

Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe AM said delays in diagnosis and accessing services can have serious consequences for the physical, cognitive and psycho-social health of the person living with dementia.

"An early diagnosis means people with dementia can access vital support and resources sooner, to help support a better quality of life and to plan for the future," Ms McCabe said. The report explores the idea that it is not always evident that someone has dementia and, in the same way that physical ramps support people to access spaces, metaphorical 'ramps' are needed to inform how the community can reduce discrimination and stigma for people living with dementia.

"Dementia is largely an invisible disability and what people can't see they don't understand and what they don't understand they tend to avoid," Ms McCabe said. "A little support for people living with dementia really can make a big difference and communities can play a big role in learning more about how they can support people living with dementia.

"This support can include creating physical environments that are more dementia-friendly and improving understanding and awareness of dementia amongst the community and health care professionals."

Ms McCabe said dismantling dementia-related stigma and discrimination required a collective effort.



"Some of the practical things people can do is consider the lighting and signage within a physical space so it's easier to navigate," she said, adding small changes such as easy to read signs or graphics on bathroom doors can be useful.



"Another simple thing people can do is introduce yourself each time you meet, even if you have known the person living with dementia for a long time. We also have some tips to support healthcare professionals who might be supporting a patient with dementia."

Australian and international studies show that stigma and discrimination associated with a dementia diagnosis can discourage people from seeking health care, including a diagnosis, and reduce social engagement with family, friends and the broader community.

