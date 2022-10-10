North Albury has trumped several rival and district league clubs to secure the signature of three-time Marrar best and fairest winner Jack Reynolds.
Reynolds is regarded as one of the best running half-backs in the Farrer league and has signed a two-year deal at Bunton Park.
Hoppers coach Tim Broomhead said Reynolds would add some much needed depth to the list as they look to climb the ladder.
"Obviously a few of the guys around the club have watched Jack play a bit this year and he's someone we think will help us improve and go in the direction we want to go," Broomhead said.
"Clearly the club's performance on the field over the last couple of years hasn't been particularly strong.
"We know we need to improve and need to improve a lot and we're starting to get a group together that has got a lot of growth in it and we're on the right track.
"Obviously there's a few steps in the process of getting more competitive and winning games of footy.
"It can all change very quickly at local footy level and signing a few guys like Jack is going to help."
Broomhead said the Hoppers had initially earmarked Reynolds to play across half-back.
Reynolds, 24, said he was looking forward to challenging himself at the higher standard of O&M.
"That's why I'm leaving, I'm excited about a new challenge and playing a higher level," he said.
"The way they move the footy down there is pretty quick and I'm keen to play in a high-paced, fast-moving tempo sort of game.
"We've had success the last few years (at Marrar), I've won a couple of flags now, won one with (younger brother) Harry, I've done what I wanted to do at Marrar and now I'm looking forward to a new challenge where they're down the bottom but they're exciting, they're bringing in people, they're rebuilding, they've got a new coach.
"It's just going to mix it up a little bit, it's going to be exciting."
Reynolds has won the Bombers' past two best and fairests and finished joint runner-up in this year's Gerald Clear Medal.
He is also a two-time premiership player at Marrar, having missed the Bombers' 2017 success through injury.
Reynolds said it was a difficult decision to leave Langtry Oval.
ALSO IN SPORT
"It was a hard decision," he said.
"I didn't know where I was going to go but I knew at some point I wanted to leave.
"It's been tough, the last few years with COVID, I wanted to get that flag. If we didn't win it this year, I don't know what would have happened."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.