Border residents are being urged to have some feathered fun this month as the annual Aussie Bird Count takes flight.
The nation's largest conservation event, from October 17 to 23, encourages people of all ages to spend just 20 minutes in their favourite outdoor space, take in the world around them and count the birds they sight.
This year BirdLife Australai's sights are set on uncovering data and new insights to help protect the native parrot species.
Southern NSW woodland bird project officer Rhonda Vile said there were many beautiful birds in the Albury-Wodonga, North East Victoria and southern NSW areas to look out for.
She is encouraging residents to get out in the fresh air - it can be in your backyard, at a local park, a patch of forest or a farm - and keep their eyes peeled for some of our local species including king parrots, eastern rosellas and rainbow lorikeets.
Critically endangered swift parrots have been seen around Thurgoona in recent weeks on their migratory path from Tasmania, according to Ms Vile.
Two of her favourites locally include the richly pink-crested Gang-gang cockatoo and the Golden Whistler, which is bright yellow and has a "beautiful call".
If you're not sure what you're looking at, the Aussie Bird Count app has a handy field-guide to help you identify birds, she added.
This year, the challenge is on for Australians to count more birds than ever before, gathering valuable data, and being involved in new research into native parrots.
Taking a count at the same time each year provides BirdLife Australia with a snapshot of how Australian birds are faring, which helps to identify trends over time.
Ms Vile said birds were an important indicator of the health of the environment.
Locally she is involved in the Birds on Farms project, focusing on the Little Lorikeet, Dusky Wood Swallow and Black-chinned honeyeater - all classified as vulnerable.
Loss of hollows for making homes, urban spread and predation by cats, foxes and other aggressive birds are all threatening native bird numbers, Ms Vine said.
She reminded residents that including native plants in suburban yards (particularly "prickly" things) provided vital habitats and protection for wrens and finches.
And with all the rain about, Ms Vile said water birds were also abundant and very busy at the moment so conducting the survey (safely) by water was also an option for those interested.
There are more than $10,000 in prizes being given away in this year's count.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.