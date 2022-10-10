The Border Mail
Former St Kilda player Doulton Langlands departs North Albury to join Ormond

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 10 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:37am
Doulton Langlands has signed with Ormond in the VAFA.

Former AFL player Doulton Langlands has departed North Albury in a stinging blow to the Hoppers' hopes of climbing the ladder.

