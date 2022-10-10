Former AFL player Doulton Langlands has departed North Albury in a stinging blow to the Hoppers' hopes of climbing the ladder.
Langlands recently committed to Ormond in the Victorian Amateur Football Association.
Ormond president Richard Simon said Langlands had opted to join the club while he was studying in Melbourne.
"Doulton lives locally in McKinnon and is studying mechatronics at RMIT," Simon said.
"He is looking forward to joining the club to play footy with a lot of his mates who are already playing at the club.
"At only 23 years old, he is sure to provide supporters with plenty of highlights for a few seasons to come."
A former Hopper junior, Langlands returned to his home club mid-season after a stint with Perth in the WAFL.
He played eight matches for the Hoppers but failed to play the final month of the season.
