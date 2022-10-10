Users of a popular North East mountain bike park will have to sign waivers and pay a membership to ride its trails.
Bright's Mystic Park operator Alpine Community Plantations launched a pay-to-play membership model on Monday, which will have three levels.
A single day pedal-in membership of $15 or $25 for riders using a commercial shuttle has been established.
Annual memberships for individuals are $95, while a two-week membership is $55.
One adult and up to four children under the age of 15 are eligible for a family membership of $150, with an extra adult able to be added on for a further $45.
A youth membership of $65 has also been offered.
"We believe these prices strike the balance between affordability and creating a sustainable future for this incredible asset," ACP executive officer Kirsten Seeto said.
"We know how much our riders - both local and visiting - love Mystic Park, and no one wants to see the park closed.
"The most important thing now is for everyone who rides Mystic Park to sign up for a membership and help ensure the park can operate well into the future."
From October 24, anyone accessing Mystic Park without a membership will be in breach of ACP permission and place the ongoing future of the park at risk.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Alpine Shire mayor Sarah Nicholas said council has thrown its support behind the future of the park, providing a project officer to investigate solutions for it and mountain biking in the Alpine Shire in general.
"Mystic Park has grown further and faster than ACP's original remit, and it's popularity continues to increase with riders from across the country," she said.
"This is both an opportunity and a challenge. The park's popularity means that a new operational approach is needed to ensure long term viability and safety.
"The original model of operation - which provides free access to the park for riders - is no longer a feasible way to operate the park.
"Funds raised will go back into the park to enable it to remain operational, for trail maintenance, improvements to safety and potentially trail development in the future."
Private bike shuttling will be paused from October 24 to limit the number of vehicles in the park and maximise safety for all users.
Ms Seeto said ACP understood the pause may disappoint some riders.
"We're committed to working with community groups in the future to address local needs and support our community to be active," she said.
"In the meantime, we ask our riders to respect the constraints in place at the moment and help us secure a sustainable future for Mystic Park."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.