Olivia Sinclair is about to start the next chapter in her Ovens and Murray League netball story, with the talented midcourter joining Myrtleford as a playing coach.
The Corowa-Rutherglen star will work alongside Tina Way at the helm of the Saints' A-grade side next season, with the pair sharing the top job.
After five years as a Roo, Sinclair admitted leaving the club has been one of the hardest decisions she's faced, however, she's excited to be entering a new phase alongside her soon-to-be husband and Myrtleford footballer Anthony La Spina in the town the couple calls home.
"At the end of the day, it wasn't really a netball decision, it was more a decision I had to make personally for Anth and I to be closer together," Sinclair said.
"With us getting married in a couple of weeks, it felt right for the next chapter of our lives to start now.
"After my injury this year, my priorities changed a little bit and I had a bit of a dark cloud over me and was feeling guilty about not being home as much as I would have liked.
"It would get to the end of the week and I'd feel like we hadn't really seen each other.
"Through Anth, I now have some really good friends at Myrtleford as well."
Sinclair admitted there were a few tears shed as she broke the news to her Roo teammates, with the 25-year-old thanking the Corowa community and club for their support during her time in blue and white.
"It's been an emotional couple of weeks," she said.
"I've just reflected on my time at Corowa and it's without a doubt been the best five years of my life both for netball and socially.
"I'm leaving my best friends, like Sophie (Hanrahan), who will be my bridesmaid in a couple of weeks.
"Georgie (Bruce) is like my role model, so to leave her has been hard as well.
"Everyone understands, but the way I would describe it is that it's worse than a break up, but I feel lighter since I've made the decision."
After suffering a devastating season-ending Achilles injury while representing the Ovens and Murray against the Goulburn Valley League in Mooroopna in June, Sinclair took on a coaching role alongside Bruce while on the sidelines.
She has also coached Corowa-Rutherglen's under-17s and is looking forward to working closely with Way and the senior group.
"I've had a bit to do with Tina through interleague this year and we've built up a pretty good relationship, so I think we'll work pretty well together next year," she said.
Now well into her rehab post-injury, Sinclair has her sights set on being able to step on court for round one.
"I've been really motivated to get back on court and do the rehab really well," she said.
"I'm at the gym more now than when I was fit and healthy.
"It's progressing really well and I've got the all clear to start running.
"At the end of the day my goal is to get back on the netball court and play netball, but it's good that I've got a few other things going on in terms of coaching."
Myrtleford finished the home and away season in seventh spot under Way, who has now been at the helm of the Saints for the past three years after arriving at McNamara Reserve for the abandoned 2020 season.
Newcomer Ellie Cooper took out the club's A-grade best and fairest award after a sensational debut season.
