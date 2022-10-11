Mourners gathered at Albury's St Patrick's Catholic Church on Monday to celebrate the life of much-loved Bethanga Hotel matriarch Kate Middleton.
The "self-elected mayor or Princess Kate Middleton of Bethanga" who was always "telling everyone how it is and how it's going to be", was remembered in a eulogy delivered by her son Daniel Middleton, with her daughter Molly Middleton by his side.
She was born in St Kilda on April 29, 1962, to Merv and Molly Paxton.
"Mum idolised her parents and her brother Gary Paxton," Daniel said.
The Paxton family moved to Albury in 1969, where Kate attended primary school at St Brigid's next to St Patrick's church, where she "wanted her final blessing".
She went to high school at St Joseph's Ladies' College in Albury, where she completed year 11.
She then went to Sydney and completed a category A nursing certificate.
A highly respected nurse, Kate missed Albury and returned a few years later.
In 1990, she met Mark Middleton, and they began their lives together in Melbourne.
The couple then moved back to Albury and started their family there so they could take care of her parents.
"In 1995, Mum and Dad married, and little did they know they had a bun in the oven," Daniel said.
"That would be me, their gorgeous son."
In her last year, Kate became the owner of the Bethanga Hotel thanks to her brother Gary, to build a new life for her and her children.
"They built something amazing together," Daniel said.
"Waking up in her PJ's in front of the hotel, smoke in hand, waving to locals as they went by, she adored everyone."
Daniel remembered his mother as the type who "would do anything for us kids" and a "daredevil".
"Mum wore many hats, caps, crowns, and sometimes a helmet," he said.
"She hated seatbelts and the girls used to put sticky notes on her dash.
"She even made us kids jump off the South Albury bridge."
In a varied career that took her from nursing to child protection, nothing was too difficult for Kate.
"No matter what she did, she excelled," Daniel said.
He said his mum was "my number one supporter", who never missed a game of footy, manned the canteen, and took part in working bees.
"When I mean cheering me on, I mean screaming from her husky lungs, 'man up!'," Daniel said.
"You could hear her from the other side of the footy field ... she'd match it with a Collingwood cheer squad."
He said his mother was "happiest when by the river, or the poolside, stubby in hand", but was "never happier than her role as granny".
"She was proud of the young lady Molly has grown into, and the wonderful mother she became welcoming baby Ivy," he said.
"It was one of the best days of her life.
"She has grown into the successful, loving, kind, generous, beautiful woman, just like you, Mum."
To her children and the Bethanga community, Kate was a "generous, loving one-of-a-kind superwoman".
"Even when times were tough and the going rough, she'd apply the red lippy and take on everything," Daniel said.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
