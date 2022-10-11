The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Daniel and Molly Middleton remember Bethanga Hotel matriarch, Kate

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated October 11 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Middleton at pre-school in Albury with her mum Kate Middleton. Picture courtesy of Middleton family

Mourners gathered at Albury's St Patrick's Catholic Church on Monday to celebrate the life of much-loved Bethanga Hotel matriarch Kate Middleton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.