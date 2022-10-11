Players from Balldale's 1962 and 1972 premierships are gearing up for a much-anticipated reunion.
It's now 50 and 60 years respectively since Balldale won their two senior Hume league flags, with the 1972 side going through the season undefeated.
Balldale Hotel will host the reunion from 12.30pm on Friday October 21 with players, officials and supporters welcome to join the celebration.
"This was a great achievement and those guys in that team will never forget it," former Balldale player Alan Chapman said.
"Footy mates are the most enduring friendships there are; these old footy warriors love to sit around with a few drinks and tell fibs about their past exploits.
"However, this reunion has a touch of sadness.
"There is a growing number of empty spaces around the table and most of the guys remaining are in their seventies and eighties so this will probably be their last reunion.
"It's their last hurrah."
Balldale's 1972 team comprised players drawn chiefly from other district leagues including the Ovens and Murray and even the VFL.
Many were approaching the twilight of their careers and they jumped at the opportunity to help the struggling club challenge for an unlikely premiership.
A strong feeling of mateship soon developed and despite predictions of being too old and too slow, the team described by many in the Hume League as 'Dad's Army' succeeded in completing the season undefeated.
The grand final itself was an epic.
Played on the expansive Walbundrie ground in temperatures well above 30C against a skilful and youthful Walla outfit, Balldale came back from three goals down at the last change to win by five points.
However, the club died just 12 months later.
"Balldale was one of the important Hume League sides and its demise was felt by many," Chapman said.
"There is a touch of sadness, particularly with the Balldale people.
"A lot of people think that was the last year, they think Balldale collapsed because there were a lot of paid players from other places but we did play the next year.
"We finished fifth but that was the end."
"This reunion will be significant in a lot of respects.
"It's a pretty close group.
"We've had a quite a few of them and we get a pretty good roll-up on most occasions.
"It's massively important because it's something these guys cherish, otherwise they wouldn't turn up after all these years."
To book, call Alan Chapman on 0412 698 699 or the Balldale Hotel direct on (02) 6082 9613.
