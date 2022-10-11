The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Farmers Byron Gray, Roy Hamilton wait for heavy rain to hit Border region

TH
By Ted Howes
October 11 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Byron Gray, pictured at his Willowbank property, said he and others were at the mercy of Hume Dam releases and "that's just the way it is". Picture by James Wiltshire

Border and North East farmers are nervously awaiting the 30-45millimetres of rain predicted for Thursday, moving livestock and machinery to higher ground and praying the wet won't be a repeat of their memories of massive flooding in the seventies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.