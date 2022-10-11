Border and North East farmers are nervously awaiting the 30-45millimetres of rain predicted for Thursday, moving livestock and machinery to higher ground and praying the wet won't be a repeat of their memories of massive flooding in the seventies.
South Albury farmer Byron Gray, whose family has farmed his Willowbank land since 1901, however, is philosophical about the impending inundation and even tipped his hat, albeit grudgingly, to water authorities in charge of dam releases.
"That's just the way it is," Mr Gray said.
"The worst ones we experienced were back through the seventies, 1974-75 was bad although 2016 was the equal third highest on record."
Mr Gray said potential damage to his property and livestock was at the mercy of Hume Dam releases controlled by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority, not so much on how much rain falls directly on his land.
"Their management has been a bit better this time," he said.
"Don't worry, I'll fire off bullets at the MDBA if I need to but ... they've got their jobs to do, I just don't think they do it well enough at times."
Mr Gray was more worried about flows to the Kiewa River than downpours affecting the Murray.
"At the moment I'm not too nervous," he said.
"But if it falls on the Kiewa catchment I will be.
"If it falls on the Murray catchment at the moment, they've still got 5 per cent airspace at the Hume.
"At Dartmouth it's not a huge overflow, it's about 7000 megalitres a day. As for my land, if it hits the Kiewa it just depends on the amount of rainfall."
Roy Hamilton, a farmer on the Billabong Creek floodplain between the Murray and Murrumbidgee rivers, is equally philosophical about the imminent downpour.
"It is what it is," he said. "We've got a significant flood here on the Billabong flood plain at the moment, especially west of Rand.
"We're halfway between Rand and Urana - a lot of our property is flooded at the moment.
"There's about 1000 hectares of floodwaters here.
"We accept that we live on a floodplain but this is the third flood season in a row."
