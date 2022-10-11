If predictions are correct, the Border will experience its wettest October in three decades - in the space of two weeks.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast 35 to 45 millimetres of rain on Thursday, on top of 10 to 15mm on Wednesday, which would see the monthly tally, already at 50mm, surpass the 120.6mm recorded in October 1993.
Average October rainfall is 55.8mm and the last time Albury-Wodonga received more than 100mm in the month was in 2004 with 104mm.
BOM rainfall totals recorded at Albury Airport date back to 1983, with the wettest October coming in 1992 with 190.1mm.
However, senior forecaster Matthew Thomas expects rain to be more drawn out for the North East until Friday than other parts of Victoria.
"The extra rainfall the western and central parts of the state pick up on Thursday, the North East really sees that on Friday morning as the front crosses," he said.
"At Shepparton, the forecast is 50 to 70mm on Thursday and it's fairly similar around Benalla, but for Albury, it's probably going to be more like 30 to 40mm, maybe 30 to 50mm.
"It's a very slow moving front and the heavier rainfall is closely tied to the front as it does cross, so the focus is more on the western and central parts of Victoria.
"You're looking at 10 to 20mm for Albury-Wodonga on Friday and higher in the North East ranges."
The BOM forecasted falls of 30 to 45mm last Friday, but only 17mm arrived.
It took just seven days to exceed the rainfall total of 38.2mm in Albury-Wodonga for last October.
The Border's wettest year recorded by the BOM was 1186.7mm in Wodonga in 1939, which could be under threat given 902.8mm has already fallen in 2022.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
