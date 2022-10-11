A collection of artworks will be on display at Wangaratta Art Gallery next year as part of an arts initiative for survivors of sexual assault and family violence.
The Centre Against Violence organisation is staging the project with funding support from the Kyamba Foundation.
Centre chief executive Jaime Chubb said the exhibition gave victims a way to express themselves.
"Many of our victim-survivors turn to art to support their healing, mental health, and sense of identity," Ms Chubb said.
"Conversations with many of our clients and practitioners have demonstrated the power of art in the work the Centre Against Violence does with victim-survivors.
"Works will be showcased to the local community to tell their stories of trauma, pain, and healing.
"It's also about showing the capacity for empowerment and recovery."
Registrations are open to all Victorian residents who are 18 years and over.
"Often we don't talk about the strength and hopefulness that can come with being a victim of abuse," Ms Chubb said.
"The art project celebrates what it's like to move through that and tell their stories.
"And it's very powerful, we're passionate about using it to heal and tell our stories."
Therapists will spend nearly a year working with victims on their pieces before the exhibition opens in August.
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said the council worked closely with the organisation to ensure awareness around the topic.
"As the mayor, the whole organisation with the Centre Against Violence and bringing this out to the public view is a great thing," Cr Rees said.
"And all of it can help people grow the best they possibly can. It's also another step forward to help people move on and make awareness and acceptance."
Ms Chubb said the organisation had seen a significant increase in demand.
"The last two years have been a tremendous challenge for people everywhere due to COVID-19 and bushfires," Ms Chubb said.
"As we begin to return to a state of normal, we are now seeing the true impacts of the years of isolation, trauma, and stress."
The Centre Against Violence also focuses on the process and celebration of recovery, wellbeing and safety and has a number of programs to support people in crisis.
To register interest in the initiative, go to centreagainstviolence.org.au/theartproject.
If you or someone you know has been affected by family violence, gender-based violence or sexual assault and need help, call Orange Door: 1800 271 157.
