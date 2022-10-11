The Border Mail
The Centre Against Violence launch new project for abuse survivors

By Sophie Else
October 11 2022 - 9:00pm
Creative coordinator Wilna Fourie, artistic director Jan Donaldson, mayor Dean Rees, Centre Against Violence's Jaime Chubb, Kyamba Foundation chair Cynthia Brown and communications officer Kelly Timms are thrilled to collaborate.

A collection of artworks will be on display at Wangaratta Art Gallery next year as part of an arts initiative for survivors of sexual assault and family violence.

