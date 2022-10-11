When Narelle Robinson hears the classic hit Brown Eyed Girl, memories come flooding back of times spent with her dear friend Andrea Hore who died in the Bali bombing 20 years ago.
The song spurs reminiscences of innocent times which will be rekindled on Wednesday night when the Wodonga woman meets friends of Ms Hore at a small soiree at Albury.
Ms Hore had been at the Sari Club in October 2002 with another friend, Jenny Murphy, from Wangaratta, when the pair became two of the 88 Australians killed in the blast.
Ms Robinson was to have joined them on their Bali holiday but withdrew from the plans at the last minute due to other commitments.
While the sadness and bitterness over the horrific event might have faded since that tragic event, Ms Robinson says her thoughts of Ms Hore as a "shining light" burn as brightly as ever.
"Every time I hear Brown Eyed Girl - Andrea had beautiful brown eyes - I think to myself, well she's still around us," Ms Robinson said.
"After 20 years it's all about remembering Andrea for who was and what she did and the beautiful person she was. Now the sadness and anger isn't as bad as it used to be so I just remember her for who she was, a shining, beautiful girl."
Ten years ago, Ms Robinson attended a gathering at Ms Hore's memorial garden outside the Albury Swim Centre where friends honoured her with a minute's silence.
"Tomorrow it's just a couple of friends who are going to catch up, very low key and have a wine and meal together," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The time's gone by and she'll never be forgotten but after all this time we need to remember her more as the person she was."
Ms Robinson said she suspected there would be many tears shed all around Australia tonight from those reflecting the loss of loved ones.
"It wasn't just the families of the 88 people killed, it was more than that because of the after effects of the people injured that night.
"It's awful even to watch the 60 Minutes special and the thing on Stan.
"There was just so many people affected. It was so long ago - you just have to live each day."
