Why frog habitats really, really matter

Frogs are a "canary in the coal mine" species, their loss being an indicator of basic problems in our freshwater ecosystem, which may affect our own health longer term. Noticing frogs, and their absence, is well worth our while. Even better, we can protect, retain and return frog habitat. As residents of a growing urban centre, we can ensure frog habitat is retained in new developments, and the water running into those habitats is clean and not polluted with chemicals.