Membership fees aim to future-proof Bright's Mystic Park after fears it would permanently close

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
Updated October 11 2022 - 8:27am, first published 7:00am
Riders at Bright's Mystic Park will be required to pay a membership fee to be able to access the trials. Picture by Alpine Community Plantations

Operators of a popular North East mountain park are confident the introduction of membership fees will sustain its future.

