Operators of a popular North East mountain park are confident the introduction of membership fees will sustain its future.
Changes have been flagged this week for users of Bright's Mystic Park, managed by Alpine Community Plantations, including a three-level membership model.
Single day access will start from $15 and $25 for riders who require the shuttle service, annual memberships for adults are $95 and $65 for youth (17 and under), while a two-week pass is $55.
Family memberships are $150, which includes one adult and up to four children under 15. An extra adult can be added for a further $45.
ACP executive officer Kirsten Seeto said it was important everyone who rides Mystic Park signed up for a membership, with all funds from the fees to be spent on trail maintenance, improvements to safety and to potentially develop new tracks.
"We appreciate that a mindset shift is needed to pay for something that was previously accessible for free, and we expect an adjustment period as users come to terms with this," she said.
"However, the park is in need of a lot of work and a membership model will enable that work to happen. We think park users will begin to see the impact of their contribution pretty quickly.
"The membership fees are based on forecast park visitation to enable the park to break even.
"If membership take-up is above our forecast we can consider adjusting the fee structure next summer season (2023-2024).
"This season is all about collecting as much data as we can on how the park us used so that we can optimise the model next year, for greatest user value.
"As a not-for-profit, ACP does not budget to make huge surpluses. Any surplus will go back into the park."
The membership plan has received the full support of Alpine Cycling Club and president Peter Berlowitz revealed it will subsidise initial costs for its riders.
"Adult ACC members will receive $20 off the price of an annual Mystic membership for the first year," he said.
"Additionally, the club will pay the whole membership fee for all junior members under the age of 18 this year.
"Cycling club events also won't be charged an event fee."
Mr Berlowitz said ongoing incentives will be available to members who volunteer their time to assist the club.
"If you do more than 10 hours of volunteer work, next year's membership will be free and there's free after hours shuttling for members who do more than five hours a month," he said.
Free access will continue to be provided for Bright's beginner tracks and other trails around Alpine Shire, including Mount Beauty.
Riders won't be permitted to access Mystic Park after October 24 without a membership.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
