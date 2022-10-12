YOUR SAY: Upgrading hospital emergency department won't fix problems

Well I see the great hospital scam has started, "they are going to fix Albury Hospital's emergency department". I hope there is no one out there foolish enough to believe that.
Look at the facts, no extra beds in any of the wards of the hospital so there is still no way to move patients out of the emergency department. This means we still have the problem of patients waiting in the emergency department with nowhere to go.
No extra nurses or doctors for the emergency department and funding has not been increased. Result - the emergency department still operates the same, under-resourced, understaffed and overworked, but they will have a bigger room to be overworked in. Also with no extra nurses or doctors, they cannot have any extra beds.
Nothing will really change except the blockage has more room to spread and remember that with no extra beds the ambulances will still be queued outside the emergency room for hours and hours. All this because of neglect by the Victorian government where we are funded 30 per cent to 50 per cent less than equivalent Victorian hospitals.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We have all been hacked.
Unless they change the cypher code daily to access this information, then these people will eventually crack the code.
The pollies have been asleep at the wheel when it comes to cybersecurity as with social media, they are profiling you with your comments and searches. Over the last 40 years technology has changed so fast and the pollies are only taking a finger-in-the-dyke approach.
It should be mandatory to delete all information of a customer after maybe six months once they are no longer a customer.
Why are all the social media companies storing your information for years - this takes up large computer storage and with the continual accessing it requires large cooling systems. This private information should be deleted after maybe six months - if you want to store then do it on your own system. This leads to an interesting fact, that the amount of power these computer and cooling systems require so we can access internet information is staggering - have heard of figure which puts it in front of the airline industry.
