The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Upgrading hospital emergency department won't fix problems

By Letters to the Editor
October 12 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby and chair Matthew Burke join NSW Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor, Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and Member for Albury Justin Clancy at the sod turning for the Albury hospital emergency department in July. Picture by Mark Jesser

Hospital ED upgrade won't help

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.