Prize money of $120,000 will be up for grabs at Thurgoona Golf and Country Club Resort later this month.
Almost 150 players will flock to the venue for the NSW Senior Open from October 28-30, including a number from North America.
The purse for the 54-hole event has grown by $20,000 since it was last played in 2019 and will this time feature four Australian Open champions, three Australian Masters champions and multiple Australian PGA champions.
"As soon as we announced the tournament was back on the schedule, we had enquires from everywhere, even a couple from players ready to travel from North America," Golf NSW chief operating officer Graeme Phillipson said.
"It's a thrill to know interest in the Senior Open is growing and how keen they are to travel and compete post-COVID."
Canada's Ken Tarling is making the trip, while Shaquill Mongol and Barry Conser will fly the US flag.
